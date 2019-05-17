Friday Afternoon Forecast: Severe weather possible Saturday afternoon & evening

East Texas Storm Team Forecast: 5-17-19

THIS AFTERNOON: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Breezy & humid. A 10% chance of a brief shower in southern areas. Everyone will feel the humidity as heat index values approach 90°. High: 86. Winds: SSE 10-15 mph.

THIS EVENING: Partly cloudy and muggy. Temperatures fall from the 80s to the 70s. Winds: South, SE 10 mph.

OVERNIGHT: Skies becoming mostly cloudy, staying warm and breezy. A low rain chance. Low: 71, Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

SATURDAY IS A KETK & FOX51 SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and very muggy. Scattered afternoon and evening storms likely, some of these storms could be strong to severe, chances at 70%. Low: 71. High: 85. Winds: SE 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Rain ending by late morning, a 30% to 40% chance. Decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Lows: upper 60s. High: middle 80s. Winds: South to SW 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and even warmer with the humidity. A 20% chance of a shower. Low: 71. High: 88. Winds: SE 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: A 40% chance of rain and storms. Some could be gusty and near severe limits. Muggy. Low: 74. High: 86. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a 20% chance of rain. Humid. Low: 73. High: 88. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and continued humid. Low 73. High 88. Winds SE 10-15 mph.