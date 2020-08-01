FORECAST: Pretty dry and pretty warm

A mid-summer cold front across Toledo Bend this afternoon is setting off some showers in that area. Activity will end around sunset. Another cold front will slide through East Texas Sunday keeping the air drier than usual for August. As a result, nighttime temperatures will be below normal.
Tonight: Mostly Clear. Low 70. Wind Calm.
Sunday: Sunny. High 92. Wind Calm.
Sunday Night: Mostly Clear. Low 72. Wind Calm.
Monday: Sunny. High 92. Wind N 5 mph.
Tuesday – Friday: Mostly Sunny. Lows 71-75. Highs 91-95.