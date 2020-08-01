FORECAST: Pretty dry and pretty warm

THIS AFTERNOON: A cold front moving into East Texas for the afternoon hours. A 60% chance of storms, especially for areas south of I-20. There is a low risk for severe weather - wind gusts and hail possible. Heavy rain the primary concern. Highs: upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind: SW, turning NW 10 mph.

THIS EVENING: Early evening t-storms ending in Deep East Texas by 10 PM. Clearing skies and feeling less humid. Temperatures fall to the 70s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.