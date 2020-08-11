Tuesday Night Forecast: Storms possible for Wednesday morning

OVERNIGHT: Scattered t-storms become possible toward morning for areas east of HWY 259. Chances at 30% to 40%. Elsewhere, partly cloudy and humid. Lows: middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Morning rain and storms possible for areas mainly east of HWY 69 through the early afternoon. Chances at 20% to 30%. By the afternoon, an isolated storm. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SW, South 10 mph.

THURSDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine and hot. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Sunshine continues and even hotter. Lows: upper 70s. Highs: near 100. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Staying very humid. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Clouds & sunshine another humid day. Low: 77. High: 98. Wind: South 5-10 mph, becoming North 5-10 mph late evening.

MONDAY: A front moves into our area and brings a 20% to 30% chance of storms. Low: 75. High: 96. Wind: North 10 mph.

TUESDAY: A break from the humidity. Sunshine and tolerable weather. A 20% chance of rain south. Low: 71. High: 94. Wind: NE 10 mph.