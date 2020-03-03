Election Day Forecast: Some drizzle, light rain possible

TODAY: Drizzle and light rain possible throughout the day. Rain coverage will remain low. with warm and muggy temperatures. Chance of rain: 30%. High: 71. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

TONIGHT: Widespread rain will arrive after midnight. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. Chance of rain: 70%. Low: 55. Winds: NE 10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Widespread rain is expected throughout the day with breezy conditions. Chance of rain: 90%. High: 56. Winds: NE 15-20 MPH.

THURSDAY: Rain will come to an end early Thursday morning and leaving with us with slightly warmer temperatures. Low:: 45. High: 64. Winds: N 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with mild temperatures. Low: 43. High: 65. Winds: NE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a cool start and a mild finish. Low: 42. High: 66. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Better rain and storm chances, especially Sunday evening. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 47. High: 67. Winds: S 15 MPH.

MONDAY: Storms possible with warmer temperatures. A few could be strong. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 59. High: 70. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.