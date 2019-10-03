Cold front number 1 arrives today! Number 2 is on its way.

THURSDAY: A cold front will move into our area this afternoon, firing off some showers and storms. No severe weather is anticipated, but some locations could pick up anywhere between 0.25″ and 0.75″ of rainfall! Ahead of the front, it will still be hot. Highs today will top out in the lower 90s across the region, with overnight lows in the lower 70s. Winds will shift from the south to the northeast around 5 to 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: We will have more clouds around the area on Friday, with a stalled out front across the area. This will bring us more showers on Friday, with highs only a degree or two cooler. Winds will be out of the east around 10 MPH. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

SATURDAY: We will have a little more sunshine across the region on Saturday, with highs in the lower 90s. WE could see a stray shower or two during the afternoon, but other than that, most will remain dry. Overnight, lows will drop into the upper 60s and lower 90s, with winds around 5 to 10 MPH out of the southeast.

SUNDAY: By Sunday afternoon, clouds will begin to increase back over the region as cold front number 2 approaches the area. Rain chances will ramp back up after 5 PM on Sunday. Highs will top out in the lower 90s, with overnight lows in the middle 60s. Winds will shift to the north overnight, gusting over 15 MPH at times.

MONDAY: Morning showers and storms will be possible on Monday, as Fall arrives to the area. It will be much cooler and winds on Monday, with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Overnight, lows will dip into the lower 50s. Winds will be out of the northeast around 15 MPH, gusting closer to 30 MPH at times.

TUESDAY: Fall will finally arrive on Tuesday morning! We’ll start out in the lower 50s, and we’ll only warm into the upper 70s and lower 80s by the evening. Winds will be out of the east-northeast around 10 MPH. Sunshine will return, making for a beautiful day.

WEDNESDAY: After a chilly morning, more sunshine and warmer in the afternoon. Lows: lower 50s and some 40s in rural areas possible. Daytime highs in the lower to middle 80s. Wind: South 10 mph.