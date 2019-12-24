Christmas Eve AM Forecast: Texas-like Christmas Eve and Day expected

TODAY: We’ll see another warm day for Christmas Eve. Mostly sunny skies are expected through the afternoon. High: 71. Winds: South 5 MPH.

CHRISTMAS EVE NIGHT: A few passing clouds for Deep East Texas. Conditions should remain mild. Low: 47. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

CHRISTMAS DAY: A few passing clouds but no rain for Christmas Day. A very warm afternoon is expected. High: 72. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with high temperatures remaining in the 70s. Low: 49. High: 70. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies as our next storm system moves in. Showers and thunderstorms are possible starting in the evening. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 53. High: 69. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

SATURDAY: On & off rain is expected. We might see a few thunderstorms through the morning. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 59. High: 67. Winds: SW 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the morning but rain should come to an end early. A cold front will keep temperatures cool throughout the day. Chance of rain: 30%. Low: 46. High: 57. Winds: NW 10 MPH.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with cool temperatures staying in place. Low: 25. High: 56. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.