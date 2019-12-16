Bone-chilling cold to start Tuesday morning

Colder weather continues to move into East Texas in the wake of this morning’s cold front. Despite clouds, temperatures will keep dropping this evening. Clouds will clear out tomorrow morning as sunshine returns.

Below are the current conditions from the cloud cover to the temperatures & what it feels like with the wind.

STORM TEAM FORECAST:

THIS EVENING: Cloudy skies and breezy weather persists. Temperatures dropping into the lower 40s and 30s. Wind: NW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph, making it feel like the lower 30s and 20s.

OVERNIGHT: Decreasing clouds and even colder. Lows drop into the lower 30s and into the 20s. Wind: North 10-15 mph, feeling like the lower 20s for Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Morning clouds clearing and the sunshine returns, but a chilly day. Highs in the 40s to near 50. Wind: North 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A frost and light freeze on Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 20s to around 30. More sunshine and a nicer day. Highs in the middle 50s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Clouds on the increase during the day. Low: 32. High: 57. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers possible, chances at 30% to 40%. Low: 41. High: 55. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Variable clouds, and milder in the afternoon. Low: 42. High: 58. Wind: NW 5 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. Low: 41. High: 62. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Warmer in the afternoon after a cool morning. Low: 43. High: 67. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.