Black Friday Forecast: Light rain today, severe weather tomorrow

BLACK FRIDAY: Light showers and drizzle are expected throughout the day. Some storms are possible for our northwestern counties. Regardless, remember those umbrellas and light jackets because you’ll need them for Black Friday Shopping. Chance of rain: 40%. High: 70. Winds: SE 15-20 MPH.

TONIGHT: We’ll see some light rain early this evening. We should get a break from the drizzle for the overnight hours. Rain will pick up again right before daybreak. Chance of rain: 60%. Low: 51. Winds: SE 5-15 MPH

SATURDAY: THIS IS AN EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM SEVERE WEATHER ALERT DAY. Showers and storms could start as early as 7 AM. Storms will become more numerous throughout the morning. Deep East Texas will see this threat early in the early afternoon. The primary threats include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, and some hail. Chance of rain: 80%. High: 71. Winds: SW 10-15 MPH.

SUNDAY: A much cooler and drier afternoon is expected. Low: 43. High: 58. Winds: NW 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY: Skies will remain mostly sunny with a cool afternoon. Low: 39. High: 56. Winds: NW 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies expected with warmer temperatures. Low: 41. High: 65. Winds: W 5 MPH.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with comfortable temperatures. Low: 43. High: 64. Winds: N 5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms. Chance of rain: 20%. Low: 46. High: 68. Winds: S 10-15 MPH.