Tuesday’s Forecast: Hot temperatures remains the theme for East Texas

The weather pattern will remain hot and dry in East Texas. High pressure will continue to bake us for the near term future. Tuesday, highs will soar into the upper 90s. Daytime highs will continue to rise into the upper 90s and triple digits. The saving grace is the lower humidity. Feel like temperatures won’t be so bad. A slight chance of storms will be possible on Sunday.

The tropics continue to heat up! The main focus remains with Hurricane Dorian along the East coast. Dorian is now down to a Category Three hurricane. In the next 12 to 24 hours, Dorian will begin to move to the northwest. We will see impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

Today, Tropical Cyclone Seven have formed in the Southwest Gulf. PTC Seven will not affect us here in East Texas. Although, we could use the rain. If the potential tropical cyclone were to develop, it will be named Fernand.

The next seven days