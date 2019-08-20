TUESDAY PM FORECAST: Showers and storms ending, another small chance tomorrow

Showers developed this afternoon but there is a smaller chance tomorrow. Temperatures will continue to be hot.





EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-20-19

TONIGHT: Showers and storms coming to an end. Becoming mostly clear and another warm night ahead. Low: 78. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers. Lows near 77. Highs 97-99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 10 mph on Wednesday, SE 10 mph on Thursday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Low: 76. Highs near 95. Winds South 10 mph.

SATURDAY through TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Winds: Mainly south 10 mph.





