Tuesday Midday Forecast: Storm potential tomorrow won’t impact everyone







TODAY: Partly cloudy skies with more breaks of sun in the late afternoon. Very humid afternoon & evening. High: 89, Winds SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Broken clouds but staying muggy through the night. Low: 74, Winds: South 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A 40% chance for showers and storms late Wednesday night. Otherwise, partly cloudy and very humid. Heat index values Wednesday through Friday above 100° for most in the peak of the afternoon. High: 91. Winds: SSW 10-15 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 93. Winds: South 15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, windy and hot! Low: 75, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 88. Winds South 10-15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 76. High: 89. Winds S 15-20 mph.





