TUESDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid but with another chance for isolated showers

We have another chance for isolated showers, perhaps a storm here or there. After today rain chances will diminish while our temperatures will go up. Stay cool and hydrated. Be sure to check on the elderly, young children and make sure your pets are cool. Also make sure they have plenty of cool water too.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-6-19

TODAY: Variable clouds and humid. A 20% chance of afternoon showers. Highs in the mid 90s. Heat index values above 100°. Wind: South 5 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers. Hotter. Low: 77. High: 97. Wind: South-Southwest 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY through MONDAY: Even hotter. Our first 100-degree day likely during this period. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s and around 100 degrees! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.





