Tuesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies with slight breeze

Weather

by: John Adams

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High Wednesday 79. Wind Northeast 5 mph Wednesday,

THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High of 81 and low of 56. Southeast 5 to 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 65. High 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph. 70% chance of rain during the day, and 40% chance Friday night.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 51. High 70.

SUNDAY (Mothers’ Day): Sunny. Low 49. High 75.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 54. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 62. High 82.

