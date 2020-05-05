Tuesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies with slight breeze

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 54. North wind 5 to 15 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies. High Wednesday 79. Wind Northeast 5 mph Wednesday,
THURSDAY: Sunny skies. High of 81 and low of 56. Southeast 5 to 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 65. High 74. North winds 10 to 15 mph. 70% chance of rain during the day, and 40% chance Friday night.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 51. High 70.
SUNDAY (Mothers’ Day): Sunny. Low 49. High 75.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 54. High 79.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 62. High 82.