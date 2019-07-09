Tropical storm in Gulf could affect East Texas weather

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The hurricane season has been very quiet so far, but it looks to become active this week with a likely tropical storm development heading into the Gulf of Mexico in the coming days.

The area of concern is an area of low pressure located over the southeast United States. Today and tomorrow it likely won’t intensify, but toward the end of the week as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico it is expected to gain strength to Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm. If it does reach this, it would be given the name “Barry”.

The various models do have this storm moving into the Gulf of Mexico and coming toward Texas at the end of the week and perhaps impacting East Texas weather this weekend.

The primary factors that will contribute to make this disturbance become a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm are weak upper level winds (if stronger they would keep it unorganized) and the warm Gulf of Mexico water temperatures. Monday afternoon, these temperatures are running a few degrees warmer than average.

We are increasing the rain chances for our area this weekend based off the current forecast track and trends as it could move right up between Texas & Louisiana. We have several days to fine tune this forecast, so stay tuned for further updates from the East Texas Storm Team.