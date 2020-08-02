Wind, rain from Tropical Storm Isaias hits Florida coast

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical storm conditions are expected to spread north along the east coast of Florida as Isaias creeps along the coast Sunday.

According to the 2 p.m. advisory, Tropical Storm Isaias is producing 65 mph maximum sustained winds while moving north, northwest at 9 mph just offshore the east-central Florida coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued in counties from Florida up to to North Carolina.

Gusty winds and passing storms are expected in the Tampa Bay area Sunday as Isaias heads north.

