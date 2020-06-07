VIDEO: Hurricane Hunters fly into Tropical Storm Cristobal

(CNN) – The National Weather Service’s Hurricane Hunters flew into the Tropical Storm Cristobal on Saturday to better gauge its strength.

They measured Cristobal having sustained winds of 50 miles per hour.

It is expected to continue to strengthen as continues it tracks north through the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Several models say Cristobal is expected to make landfall along the coast of Louisiana.

Terrebonne Parish has ordered a mandatory evacuation of all residents and businesses in the zone adjacent to the levee system

Storm surge is expected to be between 4 and 6 feet along the coastal areas of the parish.

Beyond high winds and flooding, forecasters warn that storms like Cristobal can produce multiple tornadoes.