Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic quieting down in final weeks of hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – After a busy few months in the Atlantic, the tropics are finally starting to quiet down.

Wednesday marks one month until the end of the hurricane season. It officially ends Nov. 30.

So far this year, we have seen 16 named storms. Six of those storms became hurricanes.

As of Wednesday, there is nothing in the tropics that poses a threat to the United States. There is a disturbance in the northeast Atlantic that has a 50 percent chance of developing, the National Hurricane Says.

