Tropical Depression Eight brings rain, flood threat to Texas this weekend

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tropical Depression #8 developed late Wednesday evening and will gain strength as it moves into warmer Gulf of Mexico waters by the weekend. This disturbance will bring another round of rain to East Texas this Friday & Saturday, but areas near coastal areas from Galveston to Corpus Christi could see over 4 inches of rain.

The National Hurricane Center says this storm will likely become Tropical Storm Hanna by Friday, and because of this there are Tropical Storm Watches in place all along the coast of Texas.

Here is the forecast track of Depression #8 (Hanna). Tropical storm force winds will be likely by Friday. This storm is not expected to become a hurricane due to the lack of deep moisture and storm structure support. Landfall expected Saturday.

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED

This will be primarily a heavy rain and flash flood event for Texas. Futurecast rain amounts are varying at this time due to the uncertain track of the storm along the coast. However, it does look like areas south of I-10 have the best chance of receiving 4 inches or more of rainfall. In East Texas, our southern counties could receive up to 2 inches.

OUR RAIN CHANCES

We will see impacts from Hanna once it becomes a Tropical Storm on Friday. That’s when our rain chances will increase. Our focus will come from the outer rain bands. These will have storms associated with them, but since they are tropical in character they will drop some heavy rain at times. Areas south of I-20 have the best chance to see rain, and focused especially across Deep East Texas.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.