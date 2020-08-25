Galveston, Port Arthur issue mandatory evacuation orders ahead of Laura

GALVESTON, Texas (KETK) – The Cities of Galveston and Port Arthur have issued mandatory evacuation orders on Tuesday ahead of Laura, which is scheduled to make landfall either late Wednesday night or early Thursday morning.

Galveston residents have been ordered to secure loose items on their property and leave by noon on Tuesday. All city services will be suspended at that time.

Texas A&M officials have required students to leave the Galveston campus beginning Tuesday morning.

According to our sister station KPRC, Port Arthur began its evacuation order at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.

While as of this writing Laura is merely a Category 1, the East Texas Storm Team has forecasted that the storm will become a Category 2 hurricane before landfall.

There is also the possibility that it could reach a Category 3, which would make it the first major hurricane to make landfall in Texas since Harvey back in 2017.