Tracking the Tropics: Wrapping up the 2019 hurricane season

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season is quickly wrapping up. The season officially ends on Nov. 30 but tropical activity is very quiet with nothing expected to develop in the next five days.

With 18 total named storms, this season will wrap up as above average. Six of those storms were hurricanes and three were major hurricanes, Category 3 or above.

Seven of the 18 named storms lasted just 24 hours or less. That is the most of any previous season since recording began. However, satellites have greatly improved the ability to detect storms out in the middle of the Atlantic since 1966.

Four of the storms made landfall in the United States. Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane. This brought flooding rains to the south early on in the season.

The second storm to impact the United States was Hurricane Dorian. Dorian impacted the northern Bahamas first with the storm stalling over the islands with sustained winds of 185 mph for nearly two days.

After the storm began moving again, it paralleled the southeastern coastline making a brief landfall in Cape Hatteras with winds of 90 mph.

The third storm to make landfall this year was Tropical Storm Imelda. Although a minimal tropical storm with 40 mph max sustained winds, this storm was a rain maker as it stalled over southeast Texas. Some areas received 40 to 45 inches of rain and deaths were reported as well.

The most recent storm was Tropical Storm Nestor, which mainly impacted Florida. Although the storm made landfall in the Panhandle of Florida, most impacts were felt in the peninsula with rain and wind along with several reported tornadoes. Impacts continued up through southern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas.

Nexstar Nation is officially wrapping up its first season of Tracking the Tropics. We will be back in June 2020 to bring you coverage of next year’s hurricane season.