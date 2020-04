POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A tornado reportedly touched down in Polk County around 5:45 p.m., causing damages to trees and houses according to the National Weather Service.

The Polk County Emergency Management has been activated with Onalaska Junior and Senior High Schools opening as shelters for residents in need.

Gov. Abbott also issued a statement Wednesday evening saying his office is working to support local officials.

Statement on widespread damage from severe weather, including a tornado, in several Polk County communities ↓ pic.twitter.com/4AnnAH5Ank — Gov. Greg Abbott (@GovAbbott) April 23, 2020