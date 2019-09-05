Thursday’s Forecast: Triple digits for East Texas through the weekend

The same song, same verse pretty much describes our forecast in East Texas. High pressure continues to dominate the forecast. The ridge of high pressure is not allowing for much rising air which could lead to some rain. Thursday, highs will soar into the upper 90s and triple digits with lots of sunshine.

The heat will continue for Friday and into the weekend. Highs will remain into the 90s and triple digits. The good news is we will see the ridge break down by the beginning of next week. Although, daytime highs will drop some back into the middle and upper 90s.

The tropics continue to remain active. Hurricane Dorian remains the big story. We are seeing the impacts from Georgia to the Carolinas. It is possible to see a landfall from Dorian along the Carolina coast before moving out into the open Atlantic.

The next seven days