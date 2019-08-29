Thursday Morning Forecast: Everything we know about Hurricane Dorian right now

1  of  2
EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-29-19 

TODAY: Partly cloudy with 20% chance for showers and storms in the afternoon but very isolated. Otherwise very warm and humid. High: 94. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies, dry, and another warm night. Low: 75, Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. Isolated showers chance (20%). Low: 74. High: 92. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Decreasing clouds to more sunshine and lower humidity. Lows: upper 60s to lower 70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: East, NE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly to mostly sunny and warm. Low: 69. High: 93. Wind: NE 10 mph.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: A few clouds passing through. Still pleasant. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

