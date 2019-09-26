Thursday Morning Forecast: Ending the week with above-average temperatures

THURSDAY: A few clouds in the morning giving way to afternoon sunshine. A 10% chance of rain to the north of I-20 in the afternoon. High: 93 Wind: South East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY MORNING: Mostly clear skies overnight with a few clouds returning by Friday morning. Lows: Lower 70s. Wind: South 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, humid, and warm. Low: 73. High: 91. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy and a 20% chance of rain showers and an isolated storm. Not as hot, but still humid. Low: 74. Highs: Lower 90s and upper 80s. Wind: SE 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain. Warming up. Low: 74. High: 91. Wind: Southeast 10-15 mph.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows: mid70s. Highs: lower 90s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.