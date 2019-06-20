Thursday Midday Forecast: Last day of Spring feeling more like Summer

TODAY: Lots of sunshine this afternoon. Few upper level clouds. Heat index values will easily pass above the 100° mark, stay hydrated if you’re outdoors for extended periods of time today. High: 94, Winds: SW 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Warm overnight and staying muggy. Skies clear to start but building more clouds by sunrise. Low: 77, Winds: S 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon partly cloudy skies. Windy, hot, & humid. High: 93. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 76, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds SW 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds South 10-15 mph.