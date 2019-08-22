Thursday Midday Forecast: A couple chances for rain over the next couple of days

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-22-19



TODAY: More clouds forming this afternoon but plenty of sunshine. Few isolated showers possible again but only a 10% chance. High: 97, Winds: South 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies but more clouds by daybreak. Low: 77, Winds: S 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Low: 77. Highs near 97. Winds Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 94-95. Winds: Mainly southeast 10 mph.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows: mid 70s. Winds South 10-15 mph.





