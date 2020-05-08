yleh

Thursday Evening Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms expected overnight into morning

by: John Adams

THURSDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms mainly after midnight. Low 66.Wind South 15 gusts to 25 mph.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop near the I-30 corridor around 5:00 a.m. Friday and move southeastward to the Longview vicinity by sunrise. They will move on to the Sam Rayburn and Toledo Bend area before noon. There is a low risk of severe weather which includes the possibility of hail and damaging thunderstorm winds.

FRIDAY: 70% chance of morning showers and thunderstorms. High 74. Wind SW 10-15 becoming N after noon.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 50. High 71. Wind East 5 mph.

SUNDAY (Mothers’ Day): Mostly Sunny. Low 49. High 76. Calm.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low 54 High 77.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. 20% Chance of showers and thunderstorms. Low 58. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Low 64. High 85.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Low 69. High 88. A few thunderstorms possible in Deep East Texas.

