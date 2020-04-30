Thursday Evening Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in 80s

THURSDAY: There is more great weather ahead for East Texas. Thursday night will be mostly clear with lows near 57.

FRIDAY: Highs Friday will be near 84 under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. The weekend will be mostly sunny.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Temperatures Saturday will range from 61 to 87 degrees and Sunday from 68 to 89.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The only chance of rain is a slight chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm Tuesday night and early Wednesday when a weak cold front moves through.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies with lows mostly in the 60s to low 70s and highs in the 80s to low 90s through next Thursday. Winds will be mostly from the south 5 to 10 mph but could gust up to 20 mph Friday afternoon.