THURSDAY MIDDAY FORECAST: Ozone Action Day! Partly cloudy, hot but slightly less humid

Ozone Alert Day for today. Residents are encouraged to reduce pollution by refueling after 6pm, carpooling, taking public transportation, and avoid using gas power mowers.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-15-19

THIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and not as humid. Hot in the afternoon, with highs middle to upper 90s. Slight chance for an isolated shower (10%) in Deep East Texas. Wind: East, turning SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies still with less humidity in the air. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds SE 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Continued lower humidity with plenty of sunshine. Still hot in the afternoon. Lows: lower 70s. Highs: middle to upper 90s and near 100. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Humidity increasing. A 10% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SE 10 mph Saturday, SSW 10 mph Sunday.

MONDAY: A 10% chance of showers and a few storms in central and northern areas but most of the area will remain dry. Humid. Low: 76. High: 96. Wind: SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 75. High: 97. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds & humid. Low: 75. High: 95. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.



