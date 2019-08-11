SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Very warm evening, slight chance for rain midweek

Hot and humid the next couple of days but a weak cold front arrives on Wednesday bringing a slight chance for showers.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-11-19

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy to a mostly clear sky. Temperatures cooling into the mid 80s by 10pm. Winds South 5 mph

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cooling into the upper 70s to low 80s. Mostly clear skies then clouds reforming closer to daybreak in Deep East Texas. Winds South to SSE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY and TUESDAY: Mainly to partly sunny. Very hot. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs: upper 90s to mostly lower 100s. A slight chance (10%) of showers on Tuesday. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph

WEDNESDAY: A weak cold front will arrive. Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and few storms. Low: 76. High: 95. Winds North 10 mph

THURSDAY through SUNDAY: Partly sunny and hotter. Lows: 75-77. Highs: Increasing each day from 96-97. Wind: East on Thursday at 10 mph, Southeast 10 mph Friday through Sunday.



