SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Mostly clear for most of the area, cold front arrives tomorrow with chance for storms

A warm evening tonight but there are a few showers and storms mainly in Deep East Texas. Those are expected to diminish shortly after sunset. Most of the area will by dry. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-21-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies and warm with temperatures in the 80s. Winds South 5-10 mph. Showers and storms in Deep East Texas will end shortly after sunset.

OVERNIGHT: Temperatures are headed to the upper 70s. Mostly clear skies with a few more clouds toward daybreak.

MONDAY: An approaching cold front will bring a few storms in the area by afternoon and into the evening. Remaining very warm. Chances of rain and storms at 30%, to 40% in the evening. Highs: middle to upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, becoming North 10 mph by late evening.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. A 30% chance of showers mainly in the early morning hours. Low: 71. High: 85. Wind: NE 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows: low to middle 60s. Highs: mid to upper 80s. Wind: East to NE 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Warmer in the afternoon. Low: 67. High: 89. Wind: SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Low 70s. Highs: Low 90s



