SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Mainly clear and warm, small rain chances this week.

Heat Advisory remains in effect through Monday evening. Slight rain chances for the area each day but getting better late weekend into the beginning of next weekend.





EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-18-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies with increasing clouds toward daybreak. Warm evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: More sunshine, hot and humid. a 10% chance for a passing isolated shower. High: 99. Winds: Southwest to South 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. 10% chance of a shower. Low: 78. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 77. High: 99. Winds: Southwest then turning south 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Lows near 76. Highs near 97. Winds SW to South 5-10 on Thursday, and SE 10 mph on Friday.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers. Low: 75. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 mph

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers. Low: 74. High: 93. Winds: South 10 mph





