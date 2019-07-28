SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Isolated showers ending tonight, increasing rain chances tomorrow



Isolated rain chances this evening. Most activity will end around sunset. Rain chances going up tomorrow as a disturbances moves in from the north.

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 7-28-19

TONIGHT: Isolated showers ending later this evening. Temperatures in the 80s. Winds South 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and storms. Some storms could contain gusty winds. High near 90. Winds SW/Variable 10 mph

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of t-storms in the afternoon. Very humid. Low: 74. Highs: 93. Wind: North/NE 10 mph. It will feel like the upper 90s to around 100°.

WEDNESDAY: Variable clouds and hotter. Low: 74. High: 95. Wind: East 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. Still very warm and humid. Lows: middle 70s. Highs: middle 90s. Heat indices around 100 or slightly higher. Wind: East/SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Lows: 74-75. Highs: 93-94. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: Mid 70s. Highs: Low 90s





