SUNDAY PM FORECAST: Another warm and humid night; hot tomorrow with an isolated shower chance





TONIGHT: A humid and warm evening. Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs mid 90s. Winds SW shifting south later in the day at 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY through WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Lows: Upper 70s. Winds: South 10 mph. Heat Index values above 103°-110°.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A 20% chance of rain and t-storms with a cold front. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: North 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Still humid. Lows around 74. Highs: 93-94. Winds: ENE 10 mph.

SUNDAY: A few more clouds otherwise partly cloudy. Hotter! High: 95. Low: 75. Winds ENE 5-10 mph





