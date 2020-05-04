Sunday Evening Forecast: Partly cloudy skies with rain chances by mid-week

SUNDAY NIGHT: Increasing clouds. Low 67. Wind: S 10-15.

MONDAY: Cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny by noon. High: 87. Wind: S 10-15.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms increasing Tuesday night. Low: 67. High 81. Wind: S 5-10 becoming N in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY. Sunny. Low: 60. High: 80.

THURSDAY: Sunny. Low: 58. High: 83.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon, 40% at night. Low: 64. High: 77.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with some morning showers. Low: 56. High: 70.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Low: 52. High: 76.