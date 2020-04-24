WEATHER ALERT: Scattered severe storms likely later today

After Wednesday’s severe storms, there is one more risk of storms on today before the weekend arrives. This is a smaller coverage area compared to what we have seen for the last three severe weather events. Forecast models are showing signs of storms to develop an dpose a significant threat for hail, wind, & a possible tornado. A Severe Weather Alert Day is now in effect.

WEATHER SET-UP:

Today’s severe risk will be aided by a diving upper-level system moving into the Central Plains. This low will send energy and lift toward East Texas and put us in the risk for severe storms. This low has colder air associated with it plus spin, which enables the large hail and damaging wind threat along with the low (but not zero) tornado threat.

With this chance of storms, the Gulf moisture return is not going to be very high. However, there will be enough instability (storm energy) available for a few storms to develop in the late afternoon & evening.

Because of the available ingredients, this is enough for the Storm Prediction Center to place most of East Texas in either a “Slight” or “Enhanced” risk of severe storms. Hail & wind will be the primary threat, but a tornado or two is possible in our area.

This will be a quick storm threat and then we’re set for a great and calmer weekend unlike the last two.

See our video above as we break down the storm timing.

