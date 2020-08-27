WATCH: Laura rips off roof of Lake Charles casino

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - Hurricane Laura has reached "extremely dangerous" Category 4 strength ahead of its anticipated landfall on the Gulf Coast near Texas and Louisiana.

At 2 p.m. ET Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center said Laura's maximum sustained winds had increased to 140 mph. The storm was about 200 miles south-southeast of Lake Charles, Louisiana and 200 miles south-southeast of Port Arthur, Texas.