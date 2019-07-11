Tropical Storm Barry officially forms, could become hurricane in next 24 hours

Breaking News
Severe Weather

Tropical Storm Barry has officially formed in the Gulf of Mexico and forecasters say it could become a hurricane as it threatens the Texas and Louisiana coasts.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday morning are near 40 mph (64 kph) with additional strengthening expected during the next day or two.

A tropical storm warning is now in effect for the Louisiana coast from the mouth of the Pearl River to Morgan City.

