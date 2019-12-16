Tornado Warning issued for Sabine County, watch for other counties

UPDATE (12:00 P.M.) – A Tornado Warning has been issued for Sabine County until 12:45 p.m. Central Time. Residents in the area should take shelter immediately.

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 6 PM for a few East Texas counties. While this watch will not last well into the afternoon, the next few hours could feature a few stronger storms in our southeastern counties as a cold front moves through.

The counties included in this Tornado Watch are:

Sabine, San Augustine, & Shelby counties

When a Tornado Watch is issued, the conditions are favorable for a tornado to occur. This is our secondary severe weather season, and it is important to know your safety plan before severe weather occurs.

Below are the active watches and warnings. You can click here for specific county weather alerts.

This watch is associated with a cold front and potential big December severe weather event to occur today for the Deep South, starting from Southeast Texas and then heading east.

