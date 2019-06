Over 10,000 East Texans are without power Wednesday morning. Here is a list of those with no electricity who use ONCOR:

Athens: 43

Ben Wheeler: 130

Jacksonville: 98

Tyler: 2,100

Below is a list of those without power who use SWEPCO:

Fruitvale: 63

Gilmer: 193

Gladewater: 589

Grand Saline: 330

Longview: 3,723

Mineola: 1,013

Below is a list of customers with no electricity for Upshur County Electric