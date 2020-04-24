LIST: Warnings and Watches in East Texas for Friday evening

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Scattered severe storms are moving through East Texas this evening. They will clear our area by 10 PM at the latest.

6:39 p.m. – The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning from 4/24/2020 6:38 PM to 7:30 PM CDT for Harrison County, TX, Upshur County, TX, Gregg County, TX, Marion County, TX. More information.

4:52 p.m. – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch from 4/24/2020 4:51 PM to 4/25/2020 12:00 AM CDT for Henderson County, TX, Anderson County, TX, Van Zandt County, TX, Rains County, TX, Hopkins County, TX. More information.

4:50 p.m. – The National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch from 4/24/2020 4:49 PM to 4/25/2020 12:00 AM CDT for Cherokee County, TX, Rusk County, TX, Wood County, TX, Smith County, TX, Cass County, TX, Marion County, TX, Morris County, TX, Titus County, TX, Franklin County, TX, Harrison County, TX, Upshur County, TX, Gregg County, TX, Nacogdoches County, TX, Shelby County, TX, Camp County, TX, Panola County, TX. More information.