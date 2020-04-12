LIST: Warnings and Watches in East Texas as severe weather moves through Easter Sunday

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A line of strong storms is moving through East Texas Sunday morning. Here are the current list of warnings and watches that are in the area.
You can click here for specific county weather alerts.
Tornado Warning until 8 a.m.
- Cherokee County
- Gregg County
- Rusk County
- Smith County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
- Anderson County (until 8:15 a.m.)
- Cherokee County (until 8:30 a.m.)
- Gregg County (until 8:00 a.m.)
- Henderson County (until 8:00 a.m.)
- Rusk County (until 8:30 a.m.)
- Smith County (until 8:30 a.m.)
- Upshur County (until 8:00 a.m.)
Tornado Watch
- Anderson
- Angelina
- Cherokee
- Gregg
- Harrison
- Henderson
- Houston
- Nacogdoches
- Panola
- Rusk
- San Augustine
- Sabine
- Shelby
- Smith
- Trinity