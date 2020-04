TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Severe storms are moving through East Texas Wednesday afternoon. Here is the growing list of active watches and warnings for various counties.

Tornado Warning

Anderson County (until 3:00 p.m.)

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Anderson (until 3:15 p.m.)

Houston (until 2:45 p.m.)

Tornado Watch (all until 5 p.m.)