LIST: Severe thunderstorm warning issued for East Texas on Tuesday evening

As of 7:15 PM Tuesday, there are no warnings in effect. The next round of storms coming with the cold front after 11 PM.

EAST TEXAS – Our Storm Team has declared Tuesday as a Severe Weather Alert Day. While the majority of the day will not pose any severe risk, the timing to watch for is going to be after 8 PM and through early Wednesday morning up to 4 AM.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

Follow the entire forecast by clicking HERE.