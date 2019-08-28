Dorian aims at Puerto Rico, near hurricane force

MIAMI (AP) — The Latest on Tropical Storms (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Tropical Storm Dorian is threatening to hit Puerto Rico at near-hurricane force, and forecasters say it could strengthen further as it approaches the U.S. mainland.

The storm is expected to pass over or near Puerto Rico, with landslides, widespread flooding and power outages possible. It’s expected to be the first major test of emergency preparedness since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in 2017.

President Donald Trump declared an emergency Tuesday night and ordered federal assistance for local authorities.

Forecasters say “practically the entire island will be under sustained tropical-storm-force winds.”

___

8 a.m.

Tropical Storm Dorian is nearing the Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands as it continues on a path that could take it to the southeastern United States.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds Wednesday morning were near 60 mph (96 kph). The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Dorian is expected to be near hurricane strength when it approaches Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The storm is centered about 60 miles (96 kilometers) southeast of St. Croix and moving northwest near 13 mph (20 kph).

Tropical Storm Erin, meanwhile, is posing no threat to land as it churns off the U.S. eastern seaboard. Forecasters expect it to weaken by Thursday.

___

6:15 a.m.

The National Hurricane Center says nearly all the intensity models show Tropical Storm Dorian becoming a hurricane after hitting Puerto Rico and then getting stronger while threatening the Bahamas and the southeastern United States.

Dorian’s exact path remains very difficult to predict, but forecasters say nearly all their models suggest residents of Florida should keep close watch as the storm approaches the U.S. coast this weekend.

___

3:30 a.m.

Tropical Storm Dorian has strengthened slightly as it makes it way toward Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Dorian was located about 240 miles east southeast of Ponce, Puerto Rico, early Wednesday. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said it had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph (96 kph) while moving northwest at 13 mph (20 kph).

The storm is expected to dump 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 centimeters) of rain on Puerto Rico with isolated amounts of 8 inches (20 centimeters).