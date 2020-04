MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A confirmed tornado touched down southeast of Marshall just after 9:15 a.m. Sunday morning.

The tornado was radar confirmed and debris was being picked up in the radar signal.

The danger has since passed and KETK News is working to try and learn what damage may have been caused. As of this writing, there have been no reports of injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates with KETK’s livestream for weather updates.