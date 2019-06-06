AFTER THE STORM: Don’t become a victim of scams

While peak severe weather season is March through May, severe weather can happen anytime in East Texas.

After storms come through and you see the damage, you want the repairs done by a reputable company. However, not all businesses are out to do the job right.

While there are many ways to find a good contractor, the Better Business Bureau provides a thorough review of accredited companies. Mechele Mills is the President and CEO of the BBB, and she encourages everyone to do research and be proactive before contracting with a company.

Scammers are out there. They can be called “storm chasers” – people who pounce on an area immediately after a storm strikes. When they arrive, they usually try to force you into a decision very quickly.

Mills says to watch for these red flags of a scammer:

1. They have an unmarked vehicle and show no business card or company logo.

2. They will use a high pressure sale tactic to get you into an agreement.

3. They make promises that sound too good to be true.

Being an accredited company or charity with the BBB gives customers peace of mind and gives businesses credibility in displaying integrity and ethical practices.

Piney Woods Roofing is a member of the BBB. Business partner Josiah Rosenberry says his company has been accredited for about a year and has been in business for over five years. The goal Piney Woods Roofing is providing excellent service while being transparent and honorable.

“What we try to do is come out and assess your damage for free, we don’t charge you anything. We will get up there and tell you what may be a problem that could arise. And we make sure that we keep the job as clean as we can.”

Rosenberry says that when you choose a contractor, it is best if they are local. “You really want to know that you’re going with a strong and stable company that’s actually doing business locally. It’s a lot better to have someone that you can call and know that they are going to be there, just right down the road in your neighborhood.”

The Better Business Bureau of Central East Texas has a full list of accredited business and you can contact them at (903) 581-5704.

Piney Woods Roofing is located in Tyler and serves all of East Texas. You can reach them at (903) 253-7437.