Severe weather possible Sunday night through Monday morning

Late Sunday night severe weather is possible in East Texas. A Severe Weather Alert Day is in effect for our northern and central counties. Heavy rain is likely but damaging winds and hail are the main concerns with isolated tornadoes still possible.

SEVER THREAT BREAK DOWN:

Late Sunday night into early Monday morning strong to severe storms will be triggered to our North. As they head South they are expected to weaken slightly but still pose a severe risk.

Lingering strong to severe storms are still possible by daybreak Monday morning. Most will be asleep as the main line clears but possible scattered development could linger behind it into the late morning and early afternoon.

We are on the lower end of the severe threat scale for now but scattered severe storms are still possible for many East Texans. Staying up to date with radar is key in these situations that make travel and being outdoors dangerous.

