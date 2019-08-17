SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Very warm evening and hot tomorrow

Heat Advisory in effect until Sunday 7pm for all of East Texas. Heat indices will be anywhere from 105°-110°. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-17-19

TONIGHT: Mainly clear skies. Warm evening. Lows in the upper 70s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Very humid. A 10% to 20% chance of rain in Deep East Texas. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: SW, turning South 10 mph.

MONDAY: More sunshine and hot and humid. Low: 79. High: 100. Wind: Southwest to South 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly sunny and hotter. Low: 78. High: 99. Wind: Southeast 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY and THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Lows: near 77. Highs near 99. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.

FRIDAY and SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. Still humid. Lows: near 76. Highs: near 97. Wind: South to SE 10 mph.



