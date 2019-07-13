SATURDAY PM FORECAST: Spotty showers this evening through tomorrow



TONIGHT: Spotty showers, maybe a storm here or there. Temperatures in the 80s this evening but headed for the 70s overnight. Winds NE 10-15 mph, could be breezy at times.

SUNDAY: A 30% to 40% chance for some rain and storms – heavier rain likely to occur into Louisiana. Mostly cloudy and milder. High: 85. Wind: North to NE at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and warmer. A 30% chance of showers. Low: 70. High: 88. Wind: WNW 10 mph.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warmer. A 20% chance of afternoon t-showers. Low: 73. High: 94. Wind: SW 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY through SATURDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hotter. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 95-96. Wind: South to SW 10-15 mph.





